TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Cowen to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:A opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,638 shares of company stock worth $731,229.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $456,963,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15,648.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 627,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,375,000 after buying an additional 623,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after buying an additional 597,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,110,000.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.