TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 251,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,546 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $29,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,102,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,341,000 after acquiring an additional 65,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. This represents a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $4,000,861 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

