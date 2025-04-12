Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,070,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Capri by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after acquiring an additional 547,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rule One Partners LLC bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $2,483,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

