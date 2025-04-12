Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $73,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $40,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.