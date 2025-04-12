Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 394101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TX

Ternium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,285.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Ternium by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ternium by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.