Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.2 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

