Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.79 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. The trade was a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

