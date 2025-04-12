The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PL

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of PL opened at $3.17 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $956.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 48.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.