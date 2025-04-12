The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 37,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 96.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $26.26 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $729.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

