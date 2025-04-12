The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,412,161.98. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,539,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.