The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Timken were worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timken

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.