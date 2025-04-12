Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Consider – April 11th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, MoneyLion, Cellebrite DI, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares in companies that actively participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, such as digital asset exchanges, mining operations, blockchain technology development, or payment services. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to gain indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market, offering the potential for growth while also subjecting the investor to market volatility and regulatory risks similar to traditional stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.92. 18,532,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,610,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,837. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.25.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Shares of ML stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $85.12. 84,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,872. The company has a market capitalization of $963.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.91 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 251,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,647. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,326. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 3.55.

