Top Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 9th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Best Buy are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares in companies that tend to exhibit highly volatile behavior and are often driven more by investor sentiment and hype rather than by solid business fundamentals. These stocks are typically popular among retail traders as speculative investments, sometimes experiencing rapid price swings in a manner similar to the excitement of playing with toys. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $51.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $960.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $985.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $948.20. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $702.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $426.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,568,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,388,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The firm has a market cap of $720.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $8.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $173.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,212,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY traded up $6.52 on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,492,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,969. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

