Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 38,060 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $121.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

