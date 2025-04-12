Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,784 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $30,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $64.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

