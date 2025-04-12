Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,263 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 82,678 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after buying an additional 75,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,261,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,905,000 after buying an additional 770,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.29 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

