Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 334,033 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,033 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $38,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 593.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,999,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,667,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,878,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 600,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 740,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after buying an additional 330,519 shares during the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Price Performance

NYSEARCA PAAA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

