Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $309.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.04.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.71, for a total value of $3,228,797.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,918.26. This trade represents a 69.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

