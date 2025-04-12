Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $409.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE:TT opened at $346.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $286.32 and a one year high of $422.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.46. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

