Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,310 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Public Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $279.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.31 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

