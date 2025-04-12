Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $522,558,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $101,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,445 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,765,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,214,000 after acquiring an additional 886,999 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,836,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

