Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,770 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Exelon by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

