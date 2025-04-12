Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,133 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,291,000 after buying an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,213,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,414,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $456,963,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on A. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.25.

A opened at $102.66 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,638 shares of company stock valued at $731,229 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

