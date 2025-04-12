Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $237.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.20 and a 200 day moving average of $258.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,003.62. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total transaction of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

