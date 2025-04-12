Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,830 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 2.4 %

HPQ opened at $23.42 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.