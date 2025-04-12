Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 18,706 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after buying an additional 521,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $4,209,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at $3,252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 498,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $120,693.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,738.98. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,998,887.88. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,816 shares of company stock worth $485,624. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.