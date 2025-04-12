Trexquant Investment LP Buys 15,109 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance
Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
