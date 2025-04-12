Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $172.26 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.29.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.