Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $628,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.