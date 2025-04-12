Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,675,000 after buying an additional 797,112 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,185,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,180,000 after acquiring an additional 276,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avient by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 181,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of Avient stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.