Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 77,660 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Arko were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arko by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arko by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 148,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 399,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arko by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 85,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Arko Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.77 million, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

