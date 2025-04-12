Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 966 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 56,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $89.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

