Trexquant Investment LP Takes $849,000 Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,523 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northeast Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Northeast Bank stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

