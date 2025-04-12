Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) is Melia Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Melia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,096,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the quarter. Trinity Capital makes up 8.3% of Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Melia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trinity Capital were worth $15,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 652.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 211,060 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 225,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 182,414 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,389,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $13.56 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $851.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.04%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 99.03%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

