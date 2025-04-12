Truist Financial Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.