Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Plans $0.09 — Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0866 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.2 %

TKC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

