U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 846,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,160,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 134,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. This represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

