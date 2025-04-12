Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $72.26 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

