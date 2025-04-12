UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.12.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $352.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.70. The company has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.