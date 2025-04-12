UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Price

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $340.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JLL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.71. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.