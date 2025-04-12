UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $28,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,809,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,205,650,000 after purchasing an additional 180,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,442,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,924,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,129,000 after acquiring an additional 220,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

