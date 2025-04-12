UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,442,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,104,000 after buying an additional 3,609,925 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,639,000 after buying an additional 1,191,432 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,777,000 after buying an additional 583,126 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.75, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.14 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

