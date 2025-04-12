United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UFCS. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 576.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.33.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, Director James Noyce purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This trade represents a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $70,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 441,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,517,978.79. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jones Trading raised shares of United Fire Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

