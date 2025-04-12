United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.67 and last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 15297000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.34.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,515,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,399,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

