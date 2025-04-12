United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $40.45. United States Steel shares last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 2,827,807 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United States Steel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United States Steel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in United States Steel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.