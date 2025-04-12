Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th.

Unum Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unum Group to earn $9.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Unum Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Unum Group stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unum Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

