Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

