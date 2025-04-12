Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of VLN opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.33. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,421,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

