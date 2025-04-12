VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.67 and last traded at $83.04, with a volume of 1398032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.