VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.67 and last traded at $83.04, with a volume of 1398032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $597.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5245 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

