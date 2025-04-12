Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $136,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9377 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

